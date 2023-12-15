International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $162.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

