International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

