International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.8 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $203.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

