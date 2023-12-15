International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.42, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

