International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 4,580 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

