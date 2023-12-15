International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Autodesk by 10.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $4,711,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $240.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $242.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

