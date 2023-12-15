International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,617 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
