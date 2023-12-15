International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,972 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $353.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

