International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 173,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

