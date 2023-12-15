International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,849,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.