International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,859,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 783,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,324,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.