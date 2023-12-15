International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

