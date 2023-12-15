International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.