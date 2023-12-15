International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $277.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

