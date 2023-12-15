International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -11.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

