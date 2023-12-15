International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

