International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $141.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

