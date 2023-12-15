International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

