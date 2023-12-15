International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,752,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $507.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $508.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.07. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

