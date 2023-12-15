Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.50. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands.

Intchains Group Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

