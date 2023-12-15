Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 72,301 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $92.96 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Read Our Latest Report on PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.