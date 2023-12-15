Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NOTV opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

