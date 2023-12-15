IMS Capital Management Sells 193 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IMS Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

