IMS Capital Management Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $164.84. The stock has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

