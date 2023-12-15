Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,961,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

