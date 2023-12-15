Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading Up 5.2%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.79 and last traded at $123.73. Approximately 894,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,682,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

