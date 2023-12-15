Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

HUN stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 115.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,770,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after buying an additional 55,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

