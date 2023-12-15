Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

