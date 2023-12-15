Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $550.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $468.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.01 and a 200-day moving average of $482.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

