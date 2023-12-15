Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 51,036.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.