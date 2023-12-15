Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MOMO. BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group
Hello Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.92 on Friday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.
