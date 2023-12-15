Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOMO. BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hello Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hello Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 2,364.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 457,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 438,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.92 on Friday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.