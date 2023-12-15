HEICO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $186.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in HEICO by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in HEICO by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.