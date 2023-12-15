Head to Head Survey: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) vs. Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for European Wax Center and Goodfood Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 Goodfood Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.65%. Goodfood Market has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,650.24%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

75.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares European Wax Center and Goodfood Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $207.35 million 4.13 $7.28 million $0.14 98.00 Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Goodfood Market.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.37% 39.58% 7.10% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

Summary

European Wax Center beats Goodfood Market on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

