Head-To-Head Survey: Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Disc Medicine and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine N/A N/A -$46.83 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.18) -0.59

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Disc Medicine and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine 0 0 9 1 3.10 Kodiak Sciences 2 3 1 0 1.83

Disc Medicine currently has a consensus target price of $59.22, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Disc Medicine.

Risk & Volatility

Disc Medicine has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Disc Medicine and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine N/A -22.50% -21.28% Kodiak Sciences N/A -73.87% -44.42%

Summary

Disc Medicine beats Kodiak Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Its pipeline includes bitopertin for the treatment of erythropoietic porphyrias, including erythropoietic protoporphyria, X-linked protoporphyria, and diamond-blackfan anemia; DISC-0974 for the treatment of anemia of myelofibrosis, and anemia of chronic kidney disease; and MWTX-003 for the treatment of polycythemia vera, and other hematologic disorders. The company's preclinical programs include DISC-0998, for the treatment of anemia associated with inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

