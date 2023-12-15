Head-To-Head Review: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ryerson pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ryerson pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haynes International pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryerson has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ryerson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ryerson and Haynes International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Haynes International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Ryerson presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Haynes International has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Haynes International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haynes International is more favorable than Ryerson.

Ryerson has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryerson and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryerson 1.81% 10.85% 3.95% Haynes International 7.11% 10.22% 6.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryerson and Haynes International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryerson $6.32 billion 0.17 $391.00 million $2.68 11.73 Haynes International $589.96 million 1.16 $41.97 million $3.27 16.35

Ryerson has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Ryerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haynes International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ryerson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Haynes International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Haynes International beats Ryerson on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and HVAC. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment. It also provides corrosion-resistant alloys used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. In addition, its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. Further, the company produces its products in various forms, such as seamless and welded tubulars, slab, bar, billet, and wire. Additionally, it sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

