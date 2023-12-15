Head to Head Review: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) versus Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) and Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Quebecor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -10.17% -3.39% -1.31% Quebecor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and Quebecor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $212.71 million 14.20 -$256.92 million N/A N/A Quebecor N/A N/A N/A $1.50 15.58

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quebecor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

17.1% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Quebecor shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Globalstar and Quebecor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Quebecor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quebecor has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.95%. Given Quebecor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quebecor is more favorable than Globalstar.

Summary

Quebecor beats Globalstar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules, such as the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access company's network; and engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses, as well as undertakes installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products through retailers, sales force, and e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation. The company's Media segment is involved in the operation of over-the-air television network and specialty television services; provides soundstage and equipment rental, and post-production services for the film and television industries; prints, publishes, and distributes daily newspapers; operates news and entertainment digital platforms and a music streaming service; publishes and distributes magazines; produces and distributes audiovisual content; and operates an out-of-home advertising business. Its Sports and Entertainment segment engages in the show production, sporting, and cultural events management; publishing and distribution of books; distribution and production of music; and operation of two Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams. Quebecor Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.A) operates as a subsidiary of Les Placements Peladeau, Inc.

