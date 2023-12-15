Head-To-Head Review: Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) and Southern (NYSE:SO)

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Endesa pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Endesa pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Endesa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 14.99 Southern $29.28 billion 2.66 $3.54 billion $2.77 25.81

This table compares Endesa and Southern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endesa and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endesa N/A N/A N/A Southern 11.60% 10.26% 2.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Endesa and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endesa 0 2 0 0 2.00 Southern 2 6 4 1 2.31

Southern has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Southern’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Endesa.

Summary

Southern beats Endesa on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers. The company also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel Iberia Srl.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it constructs, operates, and maintains 77,591 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves approximately 8.8 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

