Head-To-Head Review: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Banxa (OTC:BNXAF)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Accenture and Banxa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 7 10 0 2.59 Banxa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $338.84, suggesting a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Banxa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.4% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accenture and Banxa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.72% 29.74% 15.25% Banxa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Banxa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.11 billion 3.36 $6.87 billion $10.77 31.82 Banxa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Banxa.

Summary

Accenture beats Banxa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

