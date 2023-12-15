Head to Head Contrast: Celtic (CLTFF) and The Competition

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Celtic to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Celtic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celtic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celtic N/A N/A 19.53 Celtic Competitors $1.11 billion $28.38 million -63.77

Analyst Ratings

Celtic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Celtic. Celtic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Celtic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celtic 0 0 0 0 N/A Celtic Competitors 196 608 1265 8 2.52

As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Celtic’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celtic has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Celtic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celtic N/A N/A N/A Celtic Competitors 99.84% -9.82% -1.36%

Summary

Celtic rivals beat Celtic on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources. The company also engages in the retail, wholesale, and e-commerce activities; and sale of television rights and sponsorships. Celtic plc was founded in 1887 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

