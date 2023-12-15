Head to Head Comparison: Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) & Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan N/A N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 7.94% 134.85% 33.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cosan and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cosan currently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Cosan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Cosan has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosan and Blue Dolphin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $4.62 billion N/A $1.13 billion N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.12 $32.89 million $2.14 1.87

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Summary

Cosan beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. This segment also markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol, as well as engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; sale of electricity; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. The company's Gas and Power segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and thermogeneration sectors; and engages in purchase and sale of electricity to other traders. Its Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. The company's Logistics segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, storage and port loading of commodities, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment. Its Cosan Investments segment manages agricultural, mining, and logistics projects; and invests in climate tech fund. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

