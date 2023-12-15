Head to Head Analysis: F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG)

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life 4.02% 16.80% 0.64% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Federal Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life $2.34 billion 2.46 $481.00 million $1.13 40.66 Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.88 -$8.81 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

F&G Annuities & Life has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for F&G Annuities & Life and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 2 0 0 2.00 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

F&G Annuities & Life presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 57.56%. Given F&G Annuities & Life’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe F&G Annuities & Life is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F&G Annuities & Life beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

