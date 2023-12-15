Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NYSE:HMY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,330 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,459,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,583,000 after acquiring an additional 213,920 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,533,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after acquiring an additional 89,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,023 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

