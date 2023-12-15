Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.44. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 452,356 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 126.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 932,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 520,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 95,257 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 676.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 224,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 195,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

