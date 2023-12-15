Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

