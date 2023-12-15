GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $67.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

