Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Up 3.2 %
AJX stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $140.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What is consumer discretionary?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.