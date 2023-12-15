Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

