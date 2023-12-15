Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.