GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GMS has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

