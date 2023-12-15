Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the November 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $30.54 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $728.38 million, a P/E ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

